Ayyoub Bouaddi: Lille's best prospect since Eden Hazard being linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea after running rings around Real Madrid

The 17-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of several top English clubs after impressing in this season's Champions League

Ayyoub Bouaddi turned 17 on October 2. He spent the evening helping Lille beat Real Madrid in the Champions League. Shortly after the full-time whistle, the crowd at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy sang him 'Joyeux Anniversaire'.

As birthdays go, Bouaddi's was truly special. But then, this is a truly special player - one that has already broken a number of records and been linked with a string of Europe's top clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

So, who is Bouaddi? And just how far could he go in the game? GOAL is here to tell you everything you need to know about a classy defensive midfielder being touted as the best player to come out of Lille's academy since Eden Hazard...