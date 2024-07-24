Atletico Madrid in talks for shock Conor Gallagher transfer with Chelsea yet to offer England midfielder new contract

GettyRichard MillsAtletico Madrid in talks for shock Conor Gallagher transfer with Chelsea yet to offer England midfielder new contractConor GallagherChelseaAtletico MadridTransfersLaLigaPremier LeagueAtletico Madrid have reportedly held talks with Chelsea over signing midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallagher in last year of Chelsea dealMidfielder yet to sign new contractAtletico hold talks with Blues over transferArticle continues below