Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finally confirms future decision amid transfer links with MLS outfit Orlando City
Sinking Spurs and staying put
Griezmann delivered a trademark performance on Tuesday, registering a goal and a crucial assist to help Atletico Madrid secure a resounding 5-2 first-leg victory over Tottenham in the Champions League round of 16. Following his attacking masterclass at the Metropolitano, the veteran forward took the opportunity to definitively address the ongoing transfer noise and confirm his commitment to the club.
Griezmann breaks his silence on future
Speaking to Movistar after the game, the former France international replied when questioned about his plans: “I’m really good here, enjoying myself a lot. What I do on the pitch speaks for me by itself. We’ll see but the idea is to stay until the end, and then others can speak.” This statement effectively puts an end to the immediate hopes of Orlando City, who had been working tirelessly to bring the 34-year-old to Florida during the current MLS primary transfer window.
Orlando City transfer pursuit stalled
Orlando City’s interest in the World Cup winner was anything but a secret, with sporting director Ricardo Moreira reportedly travelling to Spain multiple times to negotiate a potential deal. However, Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany has already moved to shut down the speculation, insisting that Griezmann is committed to the club where he is under contract until June 2027. The Athletic adds that Orlando City have accepted a move is unlikely at this stage, though they retain the player's discovery rights. The MLS outfit is now expected to revisit the situation during the summer transfer window, which opens on July 13.
Chasing Copa del Rey glory
A driving force behind Griezmann's decision to stay is the upcoming Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on April 18. Having missed out on the club's 2021 La Liga title success due to his stint at Barcelona, the forward is desperate to secure a major honour in what could be the twilight of his European career. When asked if he would stay for the final, he was emphatic: “That’s my dream and my objective, to hopefully we can achieve something big.”
