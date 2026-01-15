Getty Images Sport
Atletico Madrid ready to battle Man Utd for Wolves ace as replacement for Conor Gallagher after midfielder's Spurs move
Atletico eye Wolves maestro
The January transfer window has sparked into life with a high-profile domino effect that spans from London to Madrid and could end in the West Midlands. Following Gallagher’s confirmed departure from Atletico Madrid to join Tottenham, the Spanish club have immediately turned their attention to finding a replacement. Their primary target is combative midfielder Gomes, The Daily Mail reports, but they face stiff competition from Premier League giants United, who have been tracking the Brazilian for months.
The departure of Gallagher has left Simeone short of energy in the middle of the park, and Atletico have pinpointed Gomes as the ideal candidate to replicate that intensity. However, the path to his signature is fraught with complications, not least the player's own stated preference for English football and the significant valuation placed on his head by his current employers. With Napoli also lurking in the background, a bidding war could be imminent for one of the few shining lights in Wolves' difficult season.
'I will give my life' - Player's words hand Man Utd major boost
While Atletico have the funds and the immediate vacancy, United may hold the upper hand in the long-term race for Gomes due to the player’s personal preferences. Marca reports that the Red Devils are ready to fight Atletico for the signature, and recent comments from Gomes himself indicate a strong desire to remain in the Premier League.
Despite interest from Serie A leaders Napoli, who reportedly reached an agreement with the player's entourage earlier this week, Gomes has publicly committed himself to the fight at Molineux. "The affection from the fans is incredible, and I really want to give that back," Gomes said recently. "I will give my life on the pitch so the team can finish the season safe from relegation."
These words have been interpreted as a boost for United. The Brazilian’s love for the intensity and culture of English football suggests he would favour a move to Old Trafford over a switch to La Liga or Serie A. United have had Gomes on their radar since the start of the winter market, and with the player settled in England, they may feel confident of persuading him to stay in the country, even if a summer move appears more likely than a January swoop.
Wolves stand firm amidst relegation battle
The stance of Wolves remains the biggest hurdle for any suitor. Under manager Rob Edwards, the team has endured a torrid campaign, currently sitting bottom of the table with just one win and a daunting 14 points adrift of safety. Losing their most tenacious midfielder in the middle of a survival scrap would be seen as raising the white flag.
Consequently, Wolves are expected to play hardball. They are aware that Gomes is one of their few saleable assets who could command a huge fee given the interest in him and the fact his contract has over four years left on it, but his importance to the team's faint survival hopes cannot be overstated. Most Premier League suitors, including United, are reportedly content to wait until the summer. The logic is cynical but sound: if Wolves are relegated to the Championship, they will be forced to sell, potentially allowing clubs to strike a better deal than the £40m-plus currently being quoted.
Atletico, however, do not have the luxury of patience. With the Champions League knockout stages approaching and a top-four battle in La Liga to navigate, they need a midfielder now.
Summer showdown looms as suitors circle
The situation leaves Gomes at a crossroads. On one hand, he has the immediate opportunity to join a European giant in Atletico Madrid and play Champions League football under Simeone. On the other, he has the prospect of fighting to save Wolves before potentially earning a dream move to United in the summer.
For now, the player remains focused on the pitch, having made 24 appearances this season in a struggling side. But with the transfer window open and money burning a hole in Atletico’s pocket following the Gallagher sale, the resolve of both the player and his club will be tested in the coming days. Whether it is a January panic buy or a summer saga, the battle for Gomes is well and truly on.
