Atletico Madrid most expensive sales - How Rojiblancos made over €1 billion in outgoing transfers

Atletico Madrid have become a force to be reckoned with in Spain again over the past decade or so and even managed to pip Real Madrid and Barcelona to the domestic title twice.
Their success is often being attributed to head coach Diego Simeone and the flamboyant Argentine certainly deserves a lot of credit for Atletico's resurgence.
Simeone's presence is by no means the only reason for their return to the top, though, as they have showed some shrewd business in the transfer market as well.
Buy cheap and sell high has very much been their mantra and they have made healthy profits on players such as Thomas Partey, Antoine Griezmann and Rodri to name just a few.
Who has been their most profitable piece of business over the last two decades or so, though?
Atletico Madrid most expensive sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022-23
Renan Lodi
€5M/£4.50M
€6.95M/£6.26M
2021-22
Kieran Trippier
€14M/£12.60M
€22.75M/£20.48M
2020-21
Thomas Partey
€50M/£45M
€83.30M/£74.97M
2019-20
Antoine Griezmann
€120M/£108M
€309M/£278.10M
2018-19
Jonny Otto
€21M/£18.90M
€57.90M/£52.11M
2017-18
Yannick Carrasco
€30M/£27M
€104M/£93.60M
2016-17
Borja Baston
€18M/£16.20M
€44M/£39.60M
2015-16
Jackson Martinez
€42M/£37.80M
€152M/£136.80M
2014-15
Diego Costa
€38M/£34.20M
€89.30M/£80.37M
2013-14
Radamel Falcao
€43M/£38.70M
€70.10M/£63.09M
2012-13
Eduardo Salvio
€11M/£9.90M
€21.35M/£19.22M
2011-12
Sergio Aguero
€40M/£36M
€85.35M/£76.82M
2010-11
Jose Manuel Jurado
€11M/£9.90M
€23.90M/£21.51M
2009-10
Johnny Heitinga
€6.80M/£6.12M
€17.90M/£16.11M
2008-09
Jose Antonio Reyes
€2.65M/£2.39M
€3.45M/£3.11M
2007-08
Fernando Torres
€38M/£34.20M
€52.10M/£46.89M
2006-07
Mateja Kezman
€7M/£6.30M
€7M/£6.30M
2005-06
Jesper Gronkjaer
€3M/£2.70M
€5.30M/£4.77M
2004-05
None
Nil
Nil
2003-04
Javier Pinola
€250,000/£225,000
€250,000/£225,000
2002-03
Juninho Paulista
€6.90M/£6.21M
€8.10M/£7.29M
2001-02
Salva Ballesta
€10.80M/£9.72M
€20.30M/£18.27M
2000-01
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
€22.50M/£20.25M
€55.55M/£50M
TOTAL
€1.24b/£1.11b
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.