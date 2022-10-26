Atletico Madrid most expensive sales - How Rojiblancos made over €1 billion in outgoing transfers

The Spanish side have made plenty of money in the transfer market this century

Atletico Madrid have become a force to be reckoned with in Spain again over the past decade or so and even managed to pip Real Madrid and Barcelona to the domestic title twice.

Their success is often being attributed to head coach Diego Simeone and the flamboyant Argentine certainly deserves a lot of credit for Atletico's resurgence.

Simeone's presence is by no means the only reason for their return to the top, though, as they have showed some shrewd business in the transfer market as well.

Buy cheap and sell high has very much been their mantra and they have made healthy profits on players such as Thomas Partey, Antoine Griezmann and Rodri to name just a few.

Who has been their most profitable piece of business over the last two decades or so, though?

Atletico Madrid most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Renan Lodi €5M/£4.50M €6.95M/£6.26M 2021-22 Kieran Trippier €14M/£12.60M €22.75M/£20.48M 2020-21 Thomas Partey €50M/£45M €83.30M/£74.97M 2019-20 Antoine Griezmann €120M/£108M €309M/£278.10M 2018-19 Jonny Otto €21M/£18.90M €57.90M/£52.11M 2017-18 Yannick Carrasco €30M/£27M €104M/£93.60M 2016-17 Borja Baston €18M/£16.20M €44M/£39.60M 2015-16 Jackson Martinez €42M/£37.80M €152M/£136.80M 2014-15 Diego Costa €38M/£34.20M €89.30M/£80.37M 2013-14 Radamel Falcao €43M/£38.70M €70.10M/£63.09M 2012-13 Eduardo Salvio €11M/£9.90M €21.35M/£19.22M 2011-12 Sergio Aguero €40M/£36M €85.35M/£76.82M 2010-11 Jose Manuel Jurado €11M/£9.90M €23.90M/£21.51M 2009-10 Johnny Heitinga €6.80M/£6.12M €17.90M/£16.11M 2008-09 Jose Antonio Reyes €2.65M/£2.39M €3.45M/£3.11M 2007-08 Fernando Torres €38M/£34.20M €52.10M/£46.89M 2006-07 Mateja Kezman €7M/£6.30M €7M/£6.30M 2005-06 Jesper Gronkjaer €3M/£2.70M €5.30M/£4.77M 2004-05 None Nil Nil 2003-04 Javier Pinola €250,000/£225,000 €250,000/£225,000 2002-03 Juninho Paulista €6.90M/£6.21M €8.10M/£7.29M 2001-02 Salva Ballesta €10.80M/£9.72M €20.30M/£18.27M 2000-01 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink €22.50M/£20.25M €55.55M/£50M TOTAL €1.24b/£1.11b

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Atletico Madrid top 10 most expensive player sales