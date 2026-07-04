Atletico Madrid ready final bid for Morten Hjulmand after €35m offer snubbed by Sporting CP

According to A Bola, Atletico are ready to return to the negotiating table for Hjulmand, preparing a new proposal that is expected to align with Sporting CP's valuation of the midfielder. After an initial approach of €35m (€30m fixed plus €5m in add-ons) was turned down by the Portuguese side, the Spanish giants are now willing to raise the stakes to land Diego Simeone's priority target.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has remained firm on his stance throughout the negotiations. The club have established €40m as the mandatory fixed base for any deal, while also insisting on a structure that includes performance-related bonuses to maximise the total financial windfall in the coming seasons. With Atleti now prepared to reach that baseline, a breakthrough is considered imminent.



