Atletico Madrid hit with stadium ban punishment after barrage of missiles aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois in ugly derby scenes

GettySoham MukherjeeAtletico Madrid hit with stadium ban punishment after barrage of missiles aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois in ugly derby scenesT. CourtoisAtletico MadridAtletico Madrid vs Real MadridReal MadridLaLigaAtletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium ban after a barrage of missiles were aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois during the derby.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAtleti handed a three-game partial stadium closureHave also been fined €45,000 (£37,000/$49,000) RFEF's competition committee doled out the punishmentFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below