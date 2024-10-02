Thibaut Courtois Atletico Madrid Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Atletico Madrid hit with stadium ban punishment after barrage of missiles aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois in ugly derby scenes

T. CourtoisAtletico MadridAtletico Madrid vs Real MadridReal MadridLaLiga

Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium ban after a barrage of missiles were aimed at Real's Thibaut Courtois during the derby.

  • Atleti handed a three-game partial stadium closure
  • Have also been fined €45,000 (£37,000/$49,000)
  • RFEF's competition committee doled out the punishment
