Atletico Madrid Femenino captain Lola Gallardo joins OnlyFans to offer exclusive access to life on and off the pitch

Speaking upon launching the collaboration, the experienced shot-stopper outlined her ambition to bridge the divide between supporters and women's football through genuine personal storytelling.

Detailing the motivation behind her decision to join the platform, Gallardo explained, as quoted by Marca: "Women's football is growing massively in popularity, and it's an incredibly exciting time to be part of the game. There is still plenty of work to do to bring fans closer to the players and the stories behind the sport. That's why I'm thrilled to join OnlyFans."

Addressing how documenting her campaign aligns with long-term European ambitions, she added: "My platform offers another space where supporters can follow my journey throughout the season, get to know me away from the pitch, and connect with the wider world of women's football. I will offer an insight into my life as a player, with an eye on the 2027-28 Champions League, while celebrating the community surrounding the game."