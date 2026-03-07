Atletico Madrid chief confirms Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City transfer is off and hints at 'two more years' with club talisman

The 34-year-old had been heavily linked with a departure this month, with some reports suggesting that this week's appearance against Real Sociedad could have been his final bow for the Colchoneros. However, speaking before Saturday's La Liga clash, Alemany was firm in his stance that the club's all-time leading scorer is going nowhere.

“Already I told you that he has this season and two more years with us. I don't see any major news. Antoine is in an extraordinary moment of form, he is playing great games. They are going to applaud him as always. I stay the same, he has a contract, he is going to stay with us. A circle has been made and we're back to the beginning. He's having a spectacular performance and that's the most important thing. He is going to be with us, he is going to continue with us and nothing more,” Alemany declared.

