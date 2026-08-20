La Liga return on the cards? Atletico Madrid rival Aston Villa in race to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Atletico Madrid are officially in the market for a new goalscorer. With Alexander Sorloth currently sidelined due to injury and Julian Alvarez pushing to leave the club - a request firmly turned down by Atletico's board - the Rojiblancos have identified Jackson as the ideal candidate to strengthen their attacking options.

According to reports from MARCA, Mateu Alemany, the director of football at Atletico Madrid, was spotted at the Metropolitano during the team's 2-0 victory over Malaga in their La Liga opener on Wednesday before travelling from Barajas airport to London on Thursday morning. The mission is clear: to find a breakthrough that would see Jackson return to Spanish soil. While several names remain on Atletico's shortlist, the former Villarreal man has jumped to the top of the pile.