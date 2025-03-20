Atletico Madrid ask Argentina stars to talk Enzo Fernandez into summer move from Chelsea with Julian Alvarez and Co. tasked with convincing €80m-rated midfielder during international break
Atletico Madrid intend to price Enzo Fernandez away from Chelsea this summer and want to use their Argentinian players to do the club a favour.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Atletico eyeing Fernandez for a summer move
- Want Argentine players in the squad to work as agents
- Chelsea midfielder also linked to Real Madrid