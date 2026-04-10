Atlético has mocked Barcelona and Real Madrid for complaining about the refereeing

Atlético maintains that a side of Barcelona’s quality and technical ability should not attribute Tuesday’s defeat to the controversial ‘Marc Bopel’ incident, The Rojiblancos view the incident as a mere fluke that did not affect the match, and they are therefore surprised that Camp Nou would seize on such a minor detail to lodge a complaint with UEFA.

Beyond mere surprise, there is a palpable sense of resentment and frustration at the Wanda Metropolitano, where the club feels the two giants—including arch-rivals Real Madrid—systematically pressure referees through what they call a “working approach”.

Atlético officials argue that the media power of both clubs can sway referees who often arrive on matchday already under intense scrutiny, facing criticism and doubts about their impartiality and the entire refereeing system.



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