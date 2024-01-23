Explained: How Atlanta United could receive hefty payday if Newcastle sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League side Al-ShababJacob SchneiderGettyMajor League SoccerMiguel Angel AlmironNewcastle UnitedAtlanta UnitedAl ShababSaudi Pro LeaguePremier LeagueTransfersIf Newcastle sell Miguel Almiron this January transfer window, Atlanta United are set to receive a hefty sum due to a contract clause.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlmiron linked to Saudi club Al-ShababMagpies facing financial fair play issuesAtlanta United hold sell-on clause