Aston Villa complete record transfer for Switzerland star Johan Manzambi after World Cup heroics

Aston Villa have confirmed the permanent signing of Manzambi from Freiburg. Although the club did not disclose the transfer fee, Sky Sports reports claim the deal is worth more than £50 million, making it the highest fee ever paid for a Switzerland player and surpassing the previous record held by Granit Xhaka's move to Arsenal. It was also a record transfer for Villa, beating Amadou Onana, who was signed from Everton in 2024 for a fee of around €59 million.

The 20-year-old had emerged as one of Villa's top transfer targets as Emery looked to strengthen his midfield ahead of another European campaign. Manzambi is expected to replace the departing Youri Tielemans, who recently joined Manchester United.

Villa also beat competition for the midfielder's signature. Newcastle were among the clubs interested, but Manzambi opted to move to the Midlands after his impressive rise over the past year.











