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Aston Villa open contract talks with Emi Buendia as Unai Emery moves to secure playmaker's long-term future
Securing a key playmaker's future
Villa have opened talks over a new contract for Buendia, as per Daily Mail. The Argentina international is nearing the final phase of his current deal, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027.
The Villans hold an official option to extend Buendia's stay by an extra year until 2028. However, the Midlands club ideally want to lock him down for even longer, with discussions now underway to reach an agreement. The 29-year-old has established himself as a vital asset for Villa, displaying particularly impressive form throughout much of 2026.
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Overcoming early struggles at Villa Park
Buendia first caught the attention of top Premier League clubs during an impressive spell at Norwich City. Despite that initial promise, the Argentine needed time to establish consistent form after arriving at Villa Park.
Rather than fading away, the 29-year-old worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep himself in Emery’s plans. His immense determination ultimately paid off, earning him the opportunity for a contract extension after dramatic personal improvements on the pitch.
Emery heaped praise on the playmaker last year for the manner in which he rescued his Villa career. "Everything that happened around him, he deserved it because he worked hard to recover his best form as a player," Emery said.
Rebuilding stability after summer exits
Emery remained fully convinced that Buendia would reward the club's faith with top-level performances. "When we decided to keep him here, and he decided to stay here as well, I was confident he could get the numbers he is achieving," the manager added.
Securing Buendia's future has become even more critical following a turbulent summer transfer window at Villa Park. The club suffered the loss of several core stars who departed for rival Premier League sides.
Morgan Rogers made the switch to Chelsea, defender Ezri Konsa left for Arsenal, and Youri Tielemans was snapped up by Manchester United. Those key exits have left Villa desperate to avoid further squad disruption.
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Vital step in Emery's ongoing project
Retaining a proven attacking weapon in Buendia is a crucial step in maintaining continuity under Emery. With discussions now officially in progress, Villa will hope to wrap up negotiations quickly to deter any potential suitors.
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