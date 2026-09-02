'First in history!' – Asian superstars complete blockbuster European transfer switches

Asian football celebrated a landmark summer transfer window as the continent's elite talent secured major moves across Europe's top divisions. Highlighting the window was Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda, who completed a 15 million euro transfer from Feyenoord to Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille on a four-year deal.

In England, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made history by becoming the first Japanese shot-stopper to play in the Premier League after sealing a move to Aston Villa from Parma. Meanwhile, South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-inclosed an illustrious chapter at Paris Saint-Germain — where he won two Champions League titles — to join La Liga contenders Atletico Madrid.

These marquee transfers underscore the rapidly growing influence and market value of Asian players at the highest levels of European competition.