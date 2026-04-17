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Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star says English clubs 'discouraged' him from becoming manager before starting career in Italian second tier
Cole takes the reins in Italy
The former Chelsea and Arsenal star accepted a "leap of faith" to manage Italian second-division side Cesena following nearly seven years as a high-profile assistant. Despite building an extensive coaching CV at Chelsea, Everton and the England Under-21s, Cole found himself repeatedly blocked by the "lack of experience" narrative in his home country. His appointment in Emilia-Romagna represents a rare move for an English coach to the Italian pyramid, where he previously spent time as a player with Roma.
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Frustration with the English system
Cole criticised the circular logic used by English clubs who demand experience while refusing to provide the very opportunities needed to gain it. He highlighted his pride in being a black English coach working abroad and vowed to implement a new, high-intensity style at his new club.
Reflecting on the barriers he faced before moving to Serie B, Cole told BBC Sport: "I was getting kind of discouraged by a lack of opportunities, from some clubs in England I spoke to. They like to throw the 'you don't have experience' line. And I'm like, I get what you're saying, I agree - but how am I going to get experience?
"That's the battle you have to fight as a number two for six or seven years - you have to take a leap of faith, but a club also has to take a leap of faith. I don't think there are too many black English coaches working in Italy, so yes, it is a massive leap of faith from them and I'm very proud to be here. It is a great place to be and to start. I'm glad I'm back. We're going to do something different - a bit special."
Forging a unique identity
While contemporaries like Frank Lampard moved quickly into top-flight roles, Cole insisted that he deliberately chose to lay the groundwork to ensure he was fully prepared for the pressures of being a manager. He credited figures like Thierry Henry and Carlo Ancelotti as influences but remained focused on forging his own identity rather than simply imitating past managers.
Discussing his long-term ambitions and his desire to prove himself through hard work rather than reputation, Cole stated: "Frank Lampard was so good - he was ahead of where I was after retiring. You get that comparison with Frank and people ask why I didn't fall into a job. I wasn't ready. It's quite simple. I tried to put in the groundwork and make sure I was ready for this opportunity."
He added: "I am not going to be a Jose Mourinho - I don't hold that stature or respect because I haven't won anything. Carlo Ancelotti is cool and calm - and a successful player and manager - so I can't be him. I can't be a Rafa Benitez. I have to take little bits from them, be myself and trust my process, and focus on Cesena. I want to work and hopefully, one day, I can win a trophy."
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Palermo test awaits
Cole faces a significant tactical challenge this Saturday as he takes his Cesena side to face Palermo in a crucial Serie B fixture. Currently sitting eighth in the table with 44 points from 34 matches, the club remains on track for qualification for the promotion play-off's preliminary round. The new manager has worked to implement a more adaptable, possession-based style to arrest a recent slump in away form while maintaining their push for a top-flight return.