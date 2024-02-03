Bring back Ben Foster! Wrexham completely outclassed by Salford City as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's promotion dreams suffer significant blow after Arthur Okonkwo shocker

Bring back Ben Foster! Wrexham completely outclassed by Salford City as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's promotion dreams suffer significant blow after Arthur Okonkwo shockerHarry SherlockGOALWrexhamSalford City vs WrexhamSalford CityLeague TwoThe goalkeeper made two significant errors as Phil Parkinson's side were beaten 3-1 to drop out of the automatic promotion spots in League Two.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOkonkwo conceded directly from a cornerLeft in no man's land for Salford's first goalSam Dalby scored first goal of the season for Wrexham