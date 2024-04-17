Arsene Wenger sensationally predicts Arsenal will 'glide through' to Champions League semi-finals at Bayern Munich's expense as he insists Harry Kane & Co are 'vulnerable' at Allianz Arena
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners will ease to victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
- Arsenal travel to Bayern in UCL quarter-finals
- Tie level at 2-2 after first leg
- Wenger confident Gunners will progress