Three more years! Arsenal boss Renee Slegers earns new contract through to 2029 after guiding Gunners to incredible Champions League triumph

Speaking upon the announcement of her new contract, Slegers said: "From playing in the academy and being in the stands watching Arsenal win the Champions League in 2007, to living it with our players, staff and supporters last summer, I’m immensely proud to have shared this journey with Arsenal, a club that means so much to me and to so many people.

"I’m delighted to have signed a new contract here, as I believe we have so much to achieve together – this season and in the years to come. I’d like to show my gratitude to our supporters for the incredible backing you give us, whether it’s at Emirates Stadium or on the road. We hear it, we see it and we feel it every day.”

Richard Garlick, Arsenal's chief executive officer, added: “Renee has already achieved great things as our head coach, leading us to our second Champions League title in her first season in charge. Beyond this, Renee has embraced the values and ambitions of Arsenal, driving standards and progress as we aim to compete consistently at the top of the women's game. We now look ahead to an exciting second half of the season, with five trophies to play for. Our huge congratulations to Renee and her family."