Arsenal women's player ratings vs Rangers: Four-goal Caitlin Foord fires Gunners to easy victory as Kim Little pulls the strings in stunning Champions League qualifying display

Jonas Eidevall's side were without Beth Mead for this crucial game but her replacement down the right stole the show in a stunning display

Beth Mead's absence through Arsenal's final two games of pre-season and Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Rangers raised one big question: Who is the back-up option on the right of this attack when the England star isn't available? Head coach Jonas Eidevall will have been delighted, then, with the player he chose to provide the answer on this occasion, as Caitlin Foord delivered four goals in an outstanding performance on her less-favoured side as the Gunners secured a convincing 6-0 win.

Arsenal were the favourites for this encounter but, just a few hours before kick-off, in-season Rosenborg stunned Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the same ground, in the same qualifying group. The Gunners therefore knew they needed to be sharp to set up a meeting with the Norwegian side on Saturday, especially given Rangers have started their new season in flying, unbeaten form. That mindset was clear in Arsenal's performance, too, with them on it from the get go.

Mariona Caldentey, making her competitive debut after a summer switch from Barcelona, showed her quality early on as Foord headed in one of a number of teasing crosses delivered by the Spaniard. Kim Little dominated, with her gorgeous footwork and even better pass through setting up the Australia international for her second of the day. Within seconds, Alessia Russo's thumping finish made it three, Foord's best Robin van Persie impression completed her hat-trick and then Katie McCabe, whose cross produced the fourth goal, won a penalty late on that allowed Little to deservedly get on the scoresheet. There was even time for a fourth for Foord, from close-range in the dying seconds.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...