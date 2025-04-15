Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leicester City: No Alessia Russo or Chloe Kelly, no problem! Caitlin Foord fires five-star Gunners to easy win as WSL title hopes stay alive

Stina Blackstenius, Beth Mead and Victoria Pelova were also among the goals as Renee Slegers' side closed the gap to Chelsea to just three points

Arsenal will go into Saturday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Lyon with plenty of confidence after comfortably dispatching Leicester City on Tuesday, despite missing all of Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Daphne van Domselaar. The Gunners will hope they can welcome the two England stars back into the fold before that big European outing but, if not, this 5-1 victory over the Foxes was a good tune-up for those that will play in their places, with Stina Blackstenius in particular impressing in the No.9 role as Renee Slegers' side closed the gap to Women's Super League leaders Chelsea to just three points.

It wasn't a game that served as particularly pertinent preparation for Arsenal, with them dominating in a fashion that won't be possible against eight-time European champions Lyon, but it was a game that allowed them to dust off the cobwebs after an international break that hit them hard with injuries.

There were just nine minutes on the clock when a truly world-class cross from Frida Maanum allowed Caitlin Foord to break the deadlock and, from there, the result was hardly in doubt. Those inside the Emirates Stadium didn't have to wait long to celebrate again either, with Blackstenius on the scoresheet this time as she latched onto a square pass from Beth Mead. The Swede turned provider when Arsenal made it three just past the half-hour mark, the impressive Foord finding the top corner with the aid of a deflection, and that allowed Slegers to make some changes at the break, with an eye on the weekend.

There was still plenty left in the tank, though. Kim Little danced through the Leicester box just past the hour and stood a cross up for Mead to head a fourth and then, after Yuka Momiki had arrowed an effort into the bottom corner to give the Foxes a consolation, the cherry on the cake was provided by Victoria Pelova, who marked just a third game back from injury with a goal that prompted wholesome celebrations from the entire team.

The Gunners still need Chelsea to slip up if they're to properly be in contention for that WSL title, and with the Blues just four games away from an invincible season, that is unlikely. However, if it does happen, Arsenal will be right there, ready to pounce. That's all they can do at this stage.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...