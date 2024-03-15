Arsenal women player ratings vs Chelsea: Errors from Leah Williamson and Manuela Zinsberger prove costly as the Gunners' WSL title hopes go up in smoke

Jonas Eidevall's side struggled from the off in a damning result that puts the Blues six points clear of their London rivals at the top of the table

It's difficult to decide what was the most bizarre thing about Arsenal's 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea on Friday night. Was it the way the Gunners were carved open with remarkable ease? Was it the constant errors from a team that had picked the Blues apart at will only as recently as December? Or was it the sock-related kit clash that delayed kick-off by 30 minutes?

The latter incident was perhaps a sign of things to come, with Arsenal totally unprepared for this meeting with the league leaders despite their hosts being the side ravaged by injuries. Chelsea had no Sam Kerr, no Mia Fishel and no Mayra Ramirez but, despite being ill in the week, Lauren James adapted perfectly to fill the void in the centre forward and ran Arsenal absolutely ragged.

There were just 15 minutes on the clock when the England star produced a strike too powerful for Manuela Zinsberger to stop, though she should have done after getting a strong hand to it. It was the first in a catalogue of mistakes from the visiting side, with James' superb play helping Chelsea double that lead six minutes later; Arsenal hesitant to press as Erin Cuthbert's strike was deflected in by Sjoeke Nusken. The versatile German grabbed another before the break, too, successfully directing another attempted strike - this one from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - beyond Zinsberger after a shockingly poor free-kick from Leah Williamson that kickstarted the Blues' counter.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall responded with a triple change at half time and, naturally, his team were more solid after the break, with Kim Little even able to add a late consolation - via a little help from Catarina Macario. But the game had already gone and the WSL title probably has, too. The Gunners sit six points behind Chelsea with just six games remaining.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Stamford Bridge...