Arsenal women player ratings vs Aston Villa: Stina Blackstenius runs riot in humiliation of Alisha Lehmann & Co as Gunners cruise into Conti Cup final

Frida Maanum also caught the eye with a world-class goal as Jonas Eidevall's side eased to victory, with them to face Man City or Chelsea in the final

Arsenal will face Manchester City or Chelsea in the Continental Cup final later this month after cruising past Aston Villa in an emphatic 4-0 semi-final win on Wednesday night. Stina Blackstenius stole the show with a first half hat-trick but Frida Maanum also put her name up in lights with a gorgeous strike from range to ensure the reigning champions were four goals to the good at the break.

As is so often the case with these first half blowouts, that's how it stayed. Aston Villa shored things up at the back, Arsenal relaxed a little and the game petered out. Maanum did look to have made it five shortly after half-time when she tapped in Steph Catley's cross from close range, but there were no complaints from the Norwegian when the flag was raised for offside.

The Gunners will have a shot at retaining their Conti Cup crown at the end of the month then, the final to be played at Wolves' Molineux Stadium on March 31. As for who their opponents will be? That will be decided tomorrow in what is sure to be a bumper clash between Man City and Chelsea.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...