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Arsenal trophy parade: 75 fans ‘rescued from height’ & 16 arrests made as Gunners celebrate first Premier League title win in 22 years
Emergency services intervene as fans take risks
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) revealed a staggering statistic from the day's events, confirming they had to rescue "approximately 75 people" from dangerous positions at height. Eager to catch a glimpse of the open-top bus carrying Mikel Arteta and his squad, many supporters scaled trees, rooftops, and traffic lights, prompting a large-scale safety intervention.
Assistant Commissioner of LFB, Pat Goulbourne, highlighted the scale of the challenge faced by first responders during the trophy parade. He noted that while the majority of the crowd behaved responsibly, the actions of a minority created significant hazards throughout the afternoon and into the evening across the Islington area.
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Stray flares cause hotel fire and alarm chaos
The celebrations were further marred by the use of pyrotechnics, which led to a fire at a local hotel. Fire crews were called to the scene after a stray flare ignited a blaze, though disaster was narrowly averted. "Fortunately, the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building," Goulbourne confirmed when discussing the incident.
The issues with smoke and flames were widespread, with the LFB noting that pyrotechnics were also believed to have triggered fire alarms at several other locations in the area. Goulbourne added: "As supporters head home, we would urge them to avoid using pyrotechnics, particularly at stations, and to keep them away from buildings and other flammable materials."
Arrests made for drugs and disorder
The Metropolitan Police were out in force, deploying over 500 officers to manage the massive influx of people to the streets surrounding the Emirates Stadium. By 9pm on Sunday evening, the force confirmed that 16 arrests had been made for various offences including drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers.
Despite the legal intervention, authorities acknowledged the historic nature of the event for the fanbase. Goulbourne remarked that the celebrations had been a "fantastic sight" and said so many of the fans were "celebrating their club’s achievement safely." However, the sheer volume of people left the roads littered with debris, collapsed e-bikes, and bottles as the night progressed.
Violent incident overshadows title party
In a more serious turn of events, a stabbing took place on Hornsey Road just after 8.30pm, away from the main hub of the bus route but amid the lingering crowds. Officers and paramedics, including an air ambulance crew, responded to the scene where a man was found with injuries. He was subsequently taken to hospital for an assessment of his condition.
The Met Police maintained a heavy presence at major transport hubs like Highbury & Islington and King’s Cross as fans began to disperse. Despite the reported chaos and the arrests, the spirit of the Arsenal faithful remained high, with chants and songs echoing long after the trophy bus had finished its route to mark their first league crown since the ‘Invincibles’ era.