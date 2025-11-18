Revealed: Why Arsenal pose new threat to Premier League's salary cap plans with vote in line to be scrapped

Arsenal are just the latest club who could turn against the proposed salary cap, with others having been more vocally opposed for longer. Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggested last year that it would see Premier League clubs restricted in comparison to European giants.

"[Anchoring would] inhibit the top clubs in the Premier League, and the last thing you want is for the top clubs in the Premier League not to be able to compete with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain - that's absurd," Ratcliffe said.

The PFA, the union representing players in England, has attacked the idea from a legal point of view.

"We have a tendency in football to think that we're above the law, but football is not above the law, and unfortunately the reality is you cannot artificially cap someone's ability to make a living," PFA chief executive Maheta Molango told BBC Radio 4's Today programme earlier this month.

"The league knows themselves that even before the PFA does it, there will be clubs within their own room that would also legally challenge that measure, and the only ones who'll end up winning are the lawyers. There are ways to agree on things around financial sustainability, but this cannot be imposed unilaterally. This needs to be negotiated with the right people and there are some mechanisms that need to be respected."