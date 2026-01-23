Arsenal summer signing could leave midway into first season as Ajax consider offer for out-of-favour star

Ajax are aggressively in the market for an experienced defensive midfielder to add steel to their engine room, and reports in the Netherlands suggest their search has landed at Arsenal’s door. According to De Telegraaf, the Dutch club are seriously investigating the possibility of signing Norgaard, just months after he joined the Gunners.

The link comes as Ajax director Beuker was "caught" by a fellow passenger travelling to Istanbul following his side's Champions League victory over Villarreal. While his physical presence in Turkey suggests immediate negotiations with Super Lig clubs, sources close to the Amsterdam outfit claim that the net is being cast far wider. Beuker is reportedly looking for players who can be immediate leaders, and Norgaard, with his wealth of Premier League experience, fits the profile perfectly.

Having only made the switch to London recently, a departure midway through his debut campaign would be a shock. However, with Ajax prioritising a experienced midfielder, they appear ready to test Arsenal’s resolve should the player be open to a guaranteed starting role in the Eredivisie.