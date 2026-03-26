Arsenal striker Vitkor Gyokeres scores stunning hat-trick to fire Sweden into World Cup play-off final

In a high-stakes encounter held in Valencia, Gyokeres proved exactly why he is one of the most feared strikers in the world. The Arsenal talisman wasted no time in making his mark, stabbing home from close range in just the sixth minute to give Graham Potter's side the perfect start. It was a goal that settled Swedish nerves and set the tone for a dominant individual performance.

The Gunners star wasn't finished there. Early in the second half, he doubled Sweden's advantage with a brilliantly taken finish that showcased his technical ability and composure under pressure. Gyokeres then capped off a memorable night by winning and converting a penalty in the 73rd minute to complete his treble, rendering Matvii Ponomarenko's late header for Ukraine nothing more than a consolation goal.