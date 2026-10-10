Mikel Arteta makes huge Kai Havertz call as Arsenal confirm starting XI for Leeds clash with triple injury boost

Arteta has named Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Ezri Konsa in Arsenal's starting lineup for their Premier League encounter with Leeds United. The decision comes as a major boost for the Gunners following widespread injury concerns during the recent international window.

Rice withdrew from the England squad to manage his workload, while Havertz sustained a hamstring issue with Germany. Konsa also left the England camp early due to a dead leg, leaving all three doubtful ahead of the fixture. None of the trio were spotted in training footage on Thursday, yet Arteta has deemed all three fit enough to feature from the opening whistle.