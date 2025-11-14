Getty Images Sport
'He often sulked' - Arsenal star's former coach surprised by Gunners ace's 'evolution' amid impressive season
The unsung hero behind Arsenal's surge
Trossard’s numbers this term are emphatic as he has racked up four goals and four assists in 14 appearances in all competitions, including a blistering strike away at Sunderland before the international break. Two of his Premier League finishes have directly converted into four priceless points, including a second-half winning strike against Fulham on October 18.
- Getty Images Sport
A very different figure from his Genk days
Peter Maes, the man who oversaw Trossard in his early years at Genk, confessed to being taken aback by the player’s transformation. Speaking to Het Belang van Limburg, later published by Voetbal Primeur, he recalled a youngster who lacked the temperament to lead.
"At that time, I didn’t immediately see Leandro as a true captain. Because he’s primarily someone who focuses on his own game," he said. "At least when I was training him. He wasn’t a regular starter yet, and he often sulked in training. Perhaps he’s evolved since then, because he’s doing a very good job at Arsenal now."
Six years on, Maes recognises someone altogether different at Arsenal.
"It’s true that Leandro is a strong personality," he added. "In that respect, he’s a candidate to be captain of the Red Devils, especially considering everyone who’s absent. He believes in himself deeply and can convey that belief to the rest of the team."
A captaincy for Belgium would mark a seismic shift for Trossard. With Kevin De Bruyne sidelined by injury and Youri Tielemans, who is the regular captain, unavailable to play, Rudi Garcia might hand over the armband to Trossard.
Transfer interest for Trossard
According to Football.London, during the final days of the summer transfer window, Roma quietly rang Arsenal to gauge whether he might be prised away following the club’s signing of Eberechi Eze. But Roma were far from alone. Fenerbahce made their admiration known earlier in the window, and several Saudi Pro League teams inquired, building on Al-Ittihad’s formal bid rejected by Arsenal last September. Yet throughout the noise, Mikel Arteta stayed firm and the manager did not consider shifting the Belgian out. In a squad fighting on four fronts, the attack requires depth and versatility, which Trossard brings in abundance.
Trossard found the net in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Athletic Club in the Champions League and the Belgian asserted that he loves delivering on the big nights.
"As a player, from when I was a kid, those games are what you want to become a footballer for," he told the club media. "That’s what you do it for. I don’t know if it’s excitement or wanting to show that you’re there. Maybe it’s a bit emotional. But those games are just… it’s hard to explain! I love those games against the bigger teams. Maybe it’s also what we said about me being competitive.
"I want to show that we can beat every single one of them. Maybe that’s a bit more unconscious. But those are the nicest games of the season as well, so I think that’s something to do with it. Also we’ve been so close to winning something in the last few seasons, so I think it’s time for us to push for trophies. We’re all hungry for it, that’s the main objective, so let’s really go for that."
- Getty Images
A new Arsenal contract for Trossard?
Arsenal paid £21 million for Trossard in January 2023 to Brighton, a transfer many now consider a small piece of recruitment genius. There have been reports that the winger hopes to negotiate another improved deal, only months after getting an extension. He likes to play at the Emirates, but prefers to keep his options open in case things go south in north London.
He said: "I still have two years left and then we will see what the club wants as well, where do they see me, where I am at that point. But I’m loving life at Arsenal, I’m really happy to be here. It’s such a great club, obviously we’re in a good moment and I hope I can win things with Arsenal."
As the fixtures keep coming thick and fast and as Arsenal chase silverware in England and Europe, Trossard will hope to establish himself as an undisputed starter under Arteta. Martinelli's absence has opened up an opportunity, and he should be ready to grab it with both hands.
Advertisement