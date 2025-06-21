Arsenal's stance on Benjamin Sesko transfer revealed as Gunners set deadline for potential €100m deal with RB Leipzig amid lingering Viktor Gyokeres interest
Arsenal want to complete Benjamin Sesko's transfer on their terms and have set a deadline for the deal to be sealed amid interest in Viktor Gyokeres.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal keen on signing Sesko from Leipzig
- Gunners determined to get deal done on their terms
- Interest in Gyokeres remains