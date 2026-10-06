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Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori reveals 'unexplainable emotion' after scoring first Italy goal in win against Turkey
Destiny at the Dall’Ara
Calafiori believes his first international goal was a matter of fate after finding the net for the Azzurri at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The Arsenal man, who previously excelled for Bologna before his move to the Premier League, felt a deep connection to the setting of his breakthrough moment. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the defender admitted that the evening carried a weight of significance that he felt long before the game commenced.
"There is something written for me in this city and in this stadium, where I also made my debut and scored my first goal. It was an emotion that is difficult to explain,” Calafiori told Sky Sport Italia.
The defender noted that the atmosphere in Bologna provided the perfect backdrop for his 17th senior appearance, further cementing his bond with the local supporters who once cheered his name every week during his time in Serie A. "I owe a lot to this club and these fans, I wanted to repay them. It's been a long time since I felt a match like this in my stomach, in the end it went well, but I was really excited," he added.
- AFP
Bonucci’s tactical masterstroke
The goal itself came from a carefully orchestrated set-piece routine, which Calafiori revealed was influenced by legendary former defender Leonardo Bonucci, now part of the coaching setup. While Nicolò Barella provided the delivery, it was a late tactical switch from the veteran that allowed the Arsenal man to find the necessary space in the box to guide his header home and secure the win.
“We are trying to improve, as we can do better in every aspect. Actually, I have to confess that Bonucci told me initially to stay back, but at the last second he went actually you go and Kayode stay behind. It was a smart intuition and so Bonucci deserves a special mention, especially as he’s quite egocentric and wants me to say that,” the defender joked while reflecting on the crucial moment.
Progression under Roberto Mancini
Despite the positive result, Calafiori was quick to point out that the Italian national team is still a work in progress under Mancini’s guidance. The squad is attempting to implement a more proactive style of play, which the defender believes suits his personal attributes, even if the transition requires time and patience from the fans and the media alike.
"There is a collective, proactive idea, just as I like. You can’t see the coach’s full idea in just three days, but little by little we are working on it. We haven’t solved everything, but we are at a good point,” he explained.
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Building momentum for the future
The victory marks a significant step forward for an Italian side that had struggled for consistency in recent outings. Following a difficult spell against Belgium, the performance in Bologna suggests that the players are beginning to internalise the tactical demands placed upon them. Calafiori emphasized that while the progress is visible, the work is far from finished for this young group of players.
"A few days have passed since Belgium; we have worked a little more and we have improved, but there is still a lot to do. This match was very important," the defender concluded.
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