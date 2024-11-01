Arsenal recover Gabriel for Newcastle trip but lose one other key defender as injuries mount for Mikel Arteta

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeArsenal recover Gabriel for Newcastle trip but lose one other key defender as injuries mount for Mikel ArtetaArsenalGabrielPremier LeagueNewcastle vs ArsenalNewcastleB. WhiteGabriel has recovered from his injury ahead of Newcastle United clash but Arsenal could miss the services of another defender. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGabriel is likely to play against Newcastle Ben White likely to be out with an injury Arsenal plagued with multiple injuriesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below