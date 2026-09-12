'He can be a problem' - Why Arsenal 'dodged a bullet' by failing to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr

While Arsenal fans may have been disappointed to miss out on one of the most clinical wingers in world football, Petit believes the Brazilian's arrival could have disrupted the harmony Mikel Arteta has worked so hard to build.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, the 1998 World Cup winner explained his reservations: "I think Vinicius Junior is a really talented player but in terms of his mentality I am not sure he is a good fit for Arsenal. That’s just my opinion.

"I see so many humble players at Arsenal so if you all of a sudden bring in someone who is completely different, it can be a problem, especially with Arteta’s style of management."



