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Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: Leandro Trossard comes up clutch! Belgian ends goal drought at perfect moment as excruciating VAR review ensures Gunners survive HUGE scare to grind out vital title race victory

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Arsenal took a giant step towards the Premier League title as they secured an incredibly dramatic 1-0 win at West Ham on Sunday, with Leandro Trossard scoring a late winner before the hosts had what they thought was a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out following a VAR check for the ages. It looked like Callum Wilson had struck a dagger to the Gunners’ title hopes when he fired home with seconds remaining but, after an agonisingly lengthy review, the goal was ruled out for a foul on David Raya - much to the disgust of the relegation-threatened Hammers.

The visitors started the game in fine fashion and had several early opportunities, with Trossard having an effort saved before hitting the post with the follow up. Riccardo Calafiori also saw a header cleared off the line.

But an injury to Ben White seemed to derail the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta opting to replace the England international with Martin Zubimendi and moving Declan Rice to right-back. It was a change that didn’t work and although Rice was restored to the midfield after half-time following the introduction of Cristhian Mosquera, the league leaders were never able to get their early momentum back.

Bukayo Saka fired a couple of shots over and a goalmouth scramble saw West Ham clear a loose ball off the line, but at the other end Raya had to make a point-blank save to deny Mateus Fernandes what looked like a certain goal.

With the clock ticking down the game seemed to be drifting towards a draw, but then Martin Odegaard set up Trossard to fire Arsenal in front. The drama wasn’t done, however, with time still left for Wilson’s goal to be chalked off in the most dramatic of fashion. Striker Pablo was deemed to be impeding the goalkeeper by holding his arm, stopping him from reaching a cross before the ball eventually fell to Wilson.

The result means Arsenal remain five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with two games to go, while Leeds are mathematically safe after another defeat for the Hammers.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the London Stadium...

  • West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (8/10):

    Fine flying save to keep out Tati Castellanos' diving header towards the end of the first half and then produced a point-blank stop to deny Fernandes what looked a certain goal.

    Ben White (N/A):

    Off injured early on with what looked like a worrying knee problem. Really unfortunate with the Champions League final around the corner.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    Largely solid. Typically strong performance from the Frenchman.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    Match-saving black in stoppage time to preserve Arsenal's lead. What a leader he is.

    Riccardo Calafiori (7/10):

    Could have done better in the first half when found by Trossard, but saw his shot blocked. Also had a header cleared off the line. Caused problems as always, but was replaced at half-time by Mosquera.

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    Midfield

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    Moved over to right-back after White's first-half injury, a move that didn't really work and he was quickly restored to midfield after half-time.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10):

    Had to move to left-back after half-time which was a shame as it limited his output in an attacking sense.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Never really got possession in dangerous areas. Saw plenty of the ball, but it always felt like he was a bit too deep to really hurt West Ham.

  • West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Leandro Trossard (8/10):

    Saw one header saved and then sent another against the post straight after. Also produced one fabulous pass to set up a chance for Calafiori and then popped up towards the end with the crucial goal.

    Viktor Gyokeres (6/10):

    Found it tough to shake off Mavropanos. Never really found space to run into and stretch the West Ham defence.

    Bukayo Saka (5/10):

    Couldn't really get into the game. Sent a couple of efforts high and wide early in the second half. Poor afternoon.

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    Subs & Manager

    Martin Zubimendi (4/10):

    On midway through the first half for the injured White, but was subbed off midway through the second. Not an afternoon he will want to remember.

    Cristhian Mosquera (6/10):

    Gave Arsenal better balance down the right after being introduced at half-time.

    Kai Havertz (6/10):

    Helped Arsenal get a bit further up the pitch.

    Martin Odegaard (8/10):

    Provided a moment of real quality to set up Trossard's goal.

    Noni Madueke (N/A):

    Replaced Saka for the final 10 minutes.

    Mikel Arteta (5/10):

    His first-half change and decision to move Rice to right-back really disrupted Arsenal and he seemed to spend the rest of the game trying to correct his mistake with further subs.

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