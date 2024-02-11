Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: That's worth celebrating! Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice run riot as Gunners grind Hammers into the dirt

The Gunners were unstoppable at the London Stadium to keep up with Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race

Declan Rice came back to haunt former club West Ham as he scored one and set up two more in a stunning 6-0 success for Arsenal at the London Stadium. Arsenal's £105-million summer signing set up goals for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as Arsenal raced into a 4-0 lead by half-time, with thousands of furious West Ham streaming out of the stadium during the interval.

Rice then put the gloss on an exceptional performance from Mikel Arteta's side, thumping in a wonderful goal from 25 yards to make it 6-0 after the break.

Bukayo Saka was also in imperious form, scoring twice, while Leandro Trossard bagged the other for the dominant Gunners who moved back to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the London Stadium...