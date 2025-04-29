Arsenal player ratings vs PSG: Has anyone seen Martin Odegaard?! Gunners skipper goes missing as Declan Rice's lapse in concentration proves costly in Champions League semi-final first-leg loss

An early goal from Ousmane Dembele was all that separated the two capital clubs after 90 minutes of their final-four matchup

Arsenal will have to win at Parc des Princes next Wednesday if they are to reach the Champions League final after losing 1-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-four tie.

Mikel Arteta's men will have their work cut out in France after playing within themselves for much of the first leg on home soil, with Luis Enrique's side heading back across the Channel with a deserved advantage.

Remarkably, Arsenal went behind inside four minutes. PSG were granted far, far too much time on the ball in the centre of the pitch, allowing Ousmane Dembele to switch play to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with ease. The tricky Georgian was afforded a free run at Jurrien Timber and chose to cut it back for the onrushing Dembele, who swept home to break the deadlock.

The Gunners had to cling on in an incredibly testing first half that later saw David Raya produce a smart save to deny Desire Doue down low, before the hosts had an appeal for a penalty waved away when Mikel Merino fell under a challenge from Joao Neves, though the Portugal midfielder won the ball cleanly.

Towards the end of the first half, Arsenal began to make inroads, with a Bukayo Saka cross touched wide at the back stick by Gabriel Martinelli. Replays suggested the Brazilian was offside anyway, though he was then denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma at close range after being slipped through by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Within a minute of the restart, Arsenal thought they had their leveller. Rice swung in a free-kick from wide left and it found the head of Merino, who nodded past a stranded Donnarumma. However, after a lengthy VAR check, the Spaniard was judged to have been offside and the goal was chalked off.

Arteta's men had found their groove at last, though, and Leandro Trossard came close to equalising soon after, only for Donnarumma to push his low effort wide off the last lick of paint of the post.

PSG could have put the tie out of sight with a typically flowing move in the final 10 minutes as Bradley Barcola's give-and-go with Goncalo Ramos sent the winger through with Raya, but he dragged his effort wide. Ramos then smashed the crossbar seconds later when one long ball over the top undid Arsenal.

The first leg was brought to a close after five minutes of injury time as the Gunners failed to muster up another opportunity of note.

