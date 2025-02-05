Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: That's why Gunners need Alexander Isak! Striker terrorises Gabriel & William Saliba as David Raya clanger ensures Mikel Arteta's men crash out of Carabao Cup

The Swedish striker had a grand time against the shaky Arsenal defence as the Magpies sealed their place in the final

Arsenal were their own worst enemies as Newcastle booked a place in the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 win over Mikel Arteta's men in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Already two goals down from the first leg, the Gunners had a mountain to climb heading into the clash, but they simply collapsed at St. James' Park and went crashing out with a 4-0 aggregate defeat.

With Magpies striker Alexander Isak tearing up their defence at one end, the north London side were totally inept up front as Kai Havertz's anonymous display showed exactly why Arteta is in dire need of a top-quality striker in his ranks.

After seeing an early Isak goal disallowed to quell a blistering start from Newcastle, Arsenal had a huge chance to go ahead when Martin Odegaard ended up in a great position but but his lashed effort hit the post.

Article continues below

Seconds later, Newcastle had the ball in the net again and this one counted - Isak winning the battle against William Saliba and then smacking the upright, with Jacob Murphy there to tuck the ball into the open goal.

Arsenal stepped up their game following the goal but were not able to fully take control, and seemed more likely to gift Newcastle another goal. And they did just that when, minutes after wasting a golden chance presented to him by Saliba, Anthony Gordon found himself perfectly placed to receive the ball after Declan Rice was caught out by a silly David Raya pass and the winger quickly rolled it into the net.

Newcastle were able to sit back and enjoy as Arsenal staggered and stumbled up the field, completely unable to cause any problems until the final whistle confirmed the home team's progress to the final.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from St James' Park...