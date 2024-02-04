Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Gabriel Martinelli and returning Jorginho inspire Gunners to huge victory - but William Saliba endures a nightmare on a bad day for defenders

The Italy midfielder ran the game on his first start in months, helping his side regain a foothold in the Premier League title race

Four weeks ago, Arsenal hosted Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, created more than enough chances to win - and lost. A month later, the Reds were in town again and this time, they weren't so fortunate. Defeat here would've seen Arsenal slip eight points behind the Premier League leaders, but victory on Sunday means Mikel Arteta's side remain well in the hunt for the title as we move into the business end of the season.

Buoyed by a raucous Emirates crowd, the hosts began with purpose and deservedly took the lead through Saka. A deft Martin Odegaard pass sent Kai Havertz through but, in customary fashion, the German fluffed his lines. Thankfully for him, Saka was there to finish the rebound.

With the returning Jorginho pulling the strings, the hosts really should have doubled their tally before half-time. Instead, they would go into the break level, with a three-way mix-up involving William Saliba, David Raya and Gabriel resulting in an own goal for the latter.

But the shaky defending soon spread like a virus into the Liverpool ranks, too. Midway through the second half, some inexplicable miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson provided the outstanding Gabriel Martinelli with the simplest of chances to score.

Liverpool mustered little in response and any hopes of a late stand were extinguished when Ibrahima Konate was dismissed for a second yellow card late on. Shortly after, Leandro Trossard raised the roof and sent his manager sprinting across his technical area, making absolutely sure of the three points by firing a deflected shot through Alisson's legs.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...