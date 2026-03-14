Arsenal player ratings vs Everton: Max Dowman, you superstar! Teenage wonderkid's incredible impact drives Gunners to vital win over Toffees in massive title race boost

In the 17th minute, Dwight McNeil cut in off the right and lashed a terrific effort at goal, but his strike hit the post, just seconds after Riccardo Calafiori made a terrific block to deny the winger in the penalty area.

On 23 minutes, Kai Havertz threw himself to the ground in the penalty area after a challenge from Michael Keane, but no spot-kick was awarded. Replays showed he may have been clipped but the dramatisation of the fall surely played a part in the decision not being given.

In a blow to Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners' hopes at the summit, Jurrien Timber was withdrawn before half-time due to an apparent muscle injury.

Raya made an outstanding save after half-time, as Beto swivelled in the area and shot low, with the Spaniard extending his boot to deny him.

In the latter stages of the second half, Arteta introduced Max Dowman, having already sent on Viktor Gyokeres for Havertz, as Arsenal desperately went in search of a winner.

And Dowman played a key role in Arsenal's first goal, whipping a devilish cross into the box that was touched across the box for Gyokeres to score, before he scored a brilliant solo goal right at the end. What an impact.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...