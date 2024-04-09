Arsenal player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Mikel Arteta's super-subs to the rescue! Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus draw Gunners level after defensive disasters from William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes

The Gunners side have been lauded for their steely defending - but it was sorely lacking on Tuesday night

A draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals would ordinarily be cause for celebration for a club only just returning to European football's top table. However, Arsenal will no doubt head away from Tuesday's first leg would a gnawing sense of what could have been if they'd only replicated the defensive solidity they've become famous for since the turn of the year.

It all started so well, too. Arsenal flew out of the traps and deservedly went ahead through Bukayo Saka's wonderful, curling effort inside 12 minutes. That goal was all about the Gunners' intensity, with their ferocious pressing forcing a Bayern error.

But they let their foot off the gas, which gifted Harry Kane and Co a route back into the tie. First, a calamity of errors allowed Serge Gnabry to ghost in ahead of Ben White and turn home Leon Goretzka's through-ball. Then, things got even worse, with William Saliba's clumsy foul in the box allowing Kane to net his 15th goal against the Gunners from the penalty spot.

For much of the second period it seemed like Die Roten would be able to hold onto their advantage, but with the hope draining from a previously feverish Emirates, two substitutes, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, combined to level things up, with the Belgian finishing off his team-mate's cutback cooly.

That goal means the two sides will head into next week's decider all square, but things could have got even better right at the death when Saka was sent clean through. Instead of shooting, though, the England international came together with Manuel Neuer, with the penalty appeals waved away.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...