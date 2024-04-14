Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: What a day for Man City! Gunners fall apart after Liverpool loss as Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard flop before David Raya error damages Premier League title bid

Mikel Arteta's side squandered the chance to go top of the Premier League table on Sunday as they conceded two late goals

Liverpool's shock defeat to Crystal Palace swung the Premier League title race back in Arsenal's favour on Sunday. But with an opportunity to go top of the table beckoning, Mikel Arteta's side wilted under the lights, with a horrific final 10 minutes gifting Aston Villa three points on a silver platter.

The 2-0 defeat will only sting more, when you consider Gunners were in control for the majority of the first half. However, they almost handed Villa the lead just before the break, with a bizarre, attempted pass by Gabriel Magalhaes allowing Ollie Watkins a sight at goal - but the England international could only strike the inside of the post.

Shortly after, Arsenal had their best chance of the opening 45 minutes, with Emiliano Martinez somehow keeping out Leandro Trossard's close-range effort with his feet following great work from Bukayo Saka.

The tension began to bubble around the Emirates after the interval, particularly after Youri Tielemans struck the bar and post with a wicked strike from outside the box, but also because Arsenal had failed to match their first-half intensity. Eventually they were punished, first when a clanger from David Raya allowed Leon Bailey all the time to world to finish at the back post, and then, when pushing for a winner, Watkins was set free and lobbed the stricken Spaniard.

The result will leave Manchester City salivating, as they now enjoy a two-point advantage over both of their title rivals heading into the final six games of the season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have no time to lick their wounds; they're back in Champions League action against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from a disappointed Emirates Stadium...