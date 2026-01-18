Arsenal v Aston Villa - Adobe Women's FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ben McAleer

Arsenal player ratings vs Aston Villa: Classy Kim Little leads Gunners into Women's FA Cup fourth round after Beth Mead heroics at the back

Arsenal dominated Aston Villa in their Women's FA Cup fourth round meeting at Meadow Park on Sunday afternoon as they progressed with a 2-0 win over the Midlands side. It took until the second half for the Gunners to find the breakthrough, but the result was never really in doubt once they went ahead shortly after the interval.

Alessia Russo came close to bagging the opener three times for Arsenal in the first half but Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was equal to her efforts, and produced a stunning save shortly before the break. Beth Mead struck the crossbar with a cross-cum-shot in the opening 45 minutes, and sliced an effort wide of the near post as Arsenal huffed and puffed to find the opener.

They were duly rewarded five minutes after the break as Stina Blackstenius broke the Villa resolve to finally put Arsenal ahead. Kim Little followed up her assist for Blackstenius' strike with a goal of her own on the hour mark as the north London side made their dominance count.

Once Arsenal doubled their advantage, they saw out the fourth-round tie with ease as Villa, who showed glimpses of a late resurgence, struggled to match the strength of Renee Slegers' side.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borba (6/10):

    Equal to any Villa effort on target, of which there were few. Dealt with any crosses into the box with ease.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

    Her afternoon was cut short as she was taken off midway through the first half having suffered a concussion.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Forced Roebuck into action shortly after the interval having been picked out well by McCabe from a corner. 

    Steph Catley (7/10):

    Solid in possession to get the ball rolling for Arsenal. Made a fine last-gasp block to deny Ebony Salmon.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Enjoyed a lot of freedom down the left. Unfortunate not to add an assist having created a number of chances for the Gunners.

    Midfield

    Kim Little (9/10):

    Provided the assist for Blackstenius' second half opener. Doubled the Gunners' advantage on the hour mark. Put in a masterful midfield display in the middle of the park prior to her late withdrawal.

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10):

    Not as effective as midfield partner Little, but was essential as Arsenal dominated Villa.

    Attack

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Struck the crossbar with a cross-cum-shot in the first half. Sliced an effort wide of the near post in the final minutes ahead of half time. Made a sensational last-minute tackle to deny Lynn Wilms from close range in first half stoppage time.

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Tested Roebuck midway through the first half, but her header was straight at the Villa goalkeeper. Forced a great save from Roebuck 10 minutes before the break. Ultimately unfortunate not to get among the goals before she came off.

    Olivia Smith (6/10):

    A solid if unspectacular showing down the left prior to her second half withdrawal.

    Stina Blackstenius (8/10):

    Bagged Arsenal's opener five minutes into the second half as Arsenal finally broke the Villa resolve. Missed a great chance to add her second and Arsenal's third in injury time.

    Subs & Manager

    Smilla Holmberg (7/10):

    Replaced Emily Fox for her FA Cup debut in the first half. Immediately involved as she picked out Russo with a high cross from the right. Repeated the feat before the break in a bright cameo.

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Introduced in the 70th minute in place of Olivia Smith.

    Frida Maanum (6/10):

    Replaced Alessia Russo with 20 minutes to go.

    Victoria Pelova (N/A):

    Subbed on for the impressive Little late on.

    Laia Codina (N/A):

    Came on for Mariona Caldentey for the final five minutes.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    Forced into a first-half change at right-back that may have hindered Arsenal's gameplan. She ultimately got her selection spot on as Arsenal dominated.

