Arsenal player ratings vs Slavia Prague: Who needs Viktor Gyokeres?! Stand-in striker Mikel Merino provides finishing masterclass as Gunners stay perfect in Champions League

Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague on Tuesday made it four wins from four in the Champions League for the high-flying Gunners so far in 2025-26. Bukayo Saka, captain for the night, got the ball rolling from the penalty spot, before Mikel Merino took over as the Spain international, playing in place of Viktor Gyokeres, scored twice in a clinical performance in the Czech capital.

Gabriel Magalhaes has made his name in recent seasons as a force with his head at attacking set-pieces, but the centre-back almost gave Arsenal a very early lead in spectacular fashion – his left-footed drive after the ball was only partially cleared by Slavia just narrowly missed the target.

Slavia pressure in response didn't test David Raya as shots were either blocked or flew off target, before the Gunners regained a creative foothold and Saka had a pair of efforts saved by goalkeeper Jakub Markovic midway through the first half. Leandro Trossard was also denied in a spell of pressure that would have pleased Arteta on the touchline.

Arsenal were also peppering the Slavia box with corners, which directly led to making the breakthrough. A delivery from Saka was met at the near post by Gabriel and deflected behind, which prompted a VAR intervention after striking Lukas Provod’s arm before it went out of play. The referee pointed to the spot after consulting the pitchside monitor and Saka showed no mercy as he smashed the subsequent spot-kick into the net.

Slavia, disappointing since the very early stages, unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty of their own a couple of times, but Arsenal were firmly in control by the time the half-time whistle came. The second goal came, meanwhile, straight after the restart and was as simple as you like as Trossard supplied the cross from the left and Merino, somehow completely unmarked in the middle, turned the ball in six yards out.

Merino's second of the night, and Arsenal's third, was another simple one. Declan Rice's floated ball into the box looked like it should have been Markovic's to claim, only for the goalkeeper not to make it before Merino got his head there instead, flicking into the empty net.

The Gunners survived a late penalty decision when substitute Ben White seemed to upend Provod, but appeared harsh on second look and VAR intervened to determine it was not a foul.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Fortuna Arena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Slavia didn't manage a shot on target until deep into stoppage time, so his goal was pretty much unchallenged. Commanded his area well.

    Jurrien Timber (6/10):

    Saw surprisingly little of the ball in possession, with only 35 touches until being withdrawn after 73 minutes.

    William Saliba (6/10):

    One his easier nights after Slavia's early impetus seemed to fade after the opening 15 minutes.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Typically made himself an attacking threat as much as he was a defensive force and was directly involved in winning the penalty that broke the deadlock.

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Made his full Champions League debut for the Gunners. Departed the pitch shortly after being left in a heap, but it appeared to be a planned substitution anyway.

    Midfield

    Ethan Nwaneri (6/10):

    Made tidy use of the ball in midfield but struggled to impose himself physically.

    Christian Norgaard (5/10):

    Gave the ball away more easily than Arteta would have liked. Only won three of nine duels on the ground and in the air.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Completed more passes than anyone else and the pitch, and by extension created the most chances. Comes away with an assist for the ball into the box that gave Merino the second of his brace.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (8/10):

    Continues rising to the occasion and is now the first-ever Arsenal player to score in four successive Champions League away games.

    Mikel Merino (9/10):

    Back in the No.9 role after Gyokeres was ruled out due to the injury and repaid that faith from his manager. Probably couldn't believe how much space he was given when doubling Arsenal's lead, but crucially made sure to make the opportunity count. His second showed just as much striker's instinct. The ball didn't really stick when it was fired into him, but with two goals what does it matter?

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Assist for Merino's goal aside, the Belgian was consistently involved in promising Arsenal attacks, including a previous attempted cross towards the stand-in striker that was only just cut out before it reached its mark.

    Subs & Manager

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Hardly involved off the bench.

    Max Dowman (6/10):

    This monumental season keeps getting better for the 15-year-old, who is now the youngest player in Champions League history.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (6/10):

    On at left-back as Arteta looked to freshen things up for the final stages.

    Ben White (5/10):

    Both full-backs were replaced simultaneously, with White going to the right. VAR saved him from conceding a penalty.

    Andre Harriman-Annous (6/10):

    Another Champions League debut, but at 17 a relative veteran compared to Dowman.

    Mikel Arteta (9/10):

    Gyokeres made it seven injured players, plus Zubimendi's suspension, so the boss really had to rely on his squad's depth for this one. Made other changes too, opting to rest Calafiori and Eze from the start. Everything worked as hoped and he could then rotate again at 3-0 up.

