Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley: Viktor Gyokeres finds his groove and Declan Rice runs things in stroll for Premier League leaders

David Raya (7/10):

Another game where he had little to do, but was tidy with his feet when the ball went back to him and did his job well.

Jurrien Timber (7/10):

Up and down the right-hand side all afternoon. Just failed to get his foot to one opportunity when he was furthest forward.

William Saliba (7/10):

A surprise selection having been a major doubt heading into the game. Was rarely tested, but dealt with everything that came his way.

Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

He didn't score from a set-piece, but his cushioned touch to set up Gyokeres was superb. Another dominant display.

Riccardo Calafiori (7/10):

Linked up very well with Trossard down the left. Burnley struggled to pick him up when he went forward.