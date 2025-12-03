Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Mikel Merino is at it again! Stand-in striker steps up once more while Ben White offers reminder of his talents as rotated Gunners hold on for victory

Arteta took the opportunity to make some changes following Sunday's draw at Chelsea, with Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and Ben White coming in for Saka, Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber. And it was Madueke and White who combined superbly to set up Merino for the opening goal, with the Spaniard smartly heading home the former's cross at the near post.

Gabriel Martinelli had a chance to double Arsenal's lead before half-time but fired over, while at the other end David Raya produced a wonderful point blank save to tip Kevin Schade's header onto the crossbar.

Arsenal had to endure some nervy moments in the second half as Brentford looked for a leveller, but they made sure of the win late on when Saka - who had replaced Madueke - finished off Merino's pass to restore Arsenal's five-point advantage at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...