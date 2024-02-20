Arsenal Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Bukayo Saka rising fast as Declan Rice leads the way while Thomas Partey props up the charts

The Gunners' star winger continues to produce heroics on a consistent basis - but he's not quite top of the pile

Arsenal pushed Manchester City hard in the Premier League title race last season, before Pep Guardiola's side's superior resources and elite mentality allowed them to pull away and eventually secure a famous treble. This time around, the Gunners must continue to compete in the English top-flight, while balancing their Champions League responsibilities. In preparation for this new challenge, Mikel Arteta spent big in the summer, bringing in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

These new arrivals have experienced decidedly mixed fortunes in the embryonic stages of their respective Arsenal careers. Some look well placed to be in the running for the club's Player of the Season award in May, while others could not look further away from scooping some individual silverware. Despite this, and some injury troubles, Arsenal have managed to firmly establish themselves as title contenders once again this campaign.

Over the coming months, GOAL will be tracking all of the runners and riders for Arsenal's Player of the Season award...

Previous update: November 29, 2023.