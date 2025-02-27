The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 - Green Carpet ArrivalsGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal aiming to appoint new sporting director before end of 2024-25 season with axed Man Utd chief Dan Ashworth in frame to replace Edu Gaspar

ArsenalPremier LeagueManchester United

Arsenal are preparing a shortlist of sporting directors as they aim to finalise Edu Gaspar's replacement before the 2024/25 campaign ends.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal look to replace Edu before current season ends
  • Former Man Utd chief Dan Ashworth on their shortlist
  • Edu resigned from post in November 2024
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches