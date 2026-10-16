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Arsenal star Mikel Merino reveals how last-minute seat swap saved his life in horrific 2017 Dortmund bus bombing
A brush with death in Dortmund
The current Arsenal star was a young prospect at Dortmund when the team bus was targeted by an explosive attack ahead of a Champions League quarter-final clash against Monaco. While the footballing world was left reeling from the news of the detonation, Merino has now revealed that he feels he was protected by a higher power during the incident. He admitted that he was incredibly lucky to escape the blast without suffering physical injuries, especially considering where he usually sat on the coach.
"I think I have an angel on my shoulder. I'm actually fortunate to be alive at all," Merino, who was 20 at the time, told The Players' Tribune, as quoted by Daily Mail.
The Spanish international detailed the immediate aftermath of the explosion, which left his teammate Marc Bartra with serious injuries and the rest of the squad in a state of absolute shock as they tried to process the unfolding horror on the side of the road. Recalling the harrowing moments, Merino said: "There was a deafening noise, and then I remember the bus nearly tipping over. I looked behind me and saw blood on the floor. Smoke, screams. I remember being at the hospital later that night, waiting for Marc Bartra, who had his wrist badly cut up."
- AFP
The life-saving seat adjustment
The most chilling aspect of Merino's testimony involves his choice of seating on the day of the attack. Under normal circumstances, the midfielder would have been positioned directly in the path of the flying debris that caused so much damage to the vehicle's interior. However, a slight physical discomfort led him to move away from his usual spot just minutes before the bombs were triggered by the assailant.
"The next day, someone told me that a huge piece of shrapnel was lodged in the headrest of the seat next to Marc. My usual seat. That day, the seat was empty. My legs were feeling a bit tight, and the seats in the front reclined. So I sat up there instead, and it may have saved my life. So yeah, I just have this belief that things happen for a reason," the Arsenal man explained when describing his narrow escape from the metal pins packed into the devices.
Justice for the targeted attack
The investigation into the bombing eventually led authorities to Sergej Wenergold, who was 29 at the time of the crime. Wenergold was subsequently charged with 28 counts of attempted murder and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his actions. During the legal proceedings, the perpetrator claimed that he did not intend to kill the players but was instead attempting to profit from a drop in the club's share price following the attack.
The devices used were sophisticated pipe bombs hidden in hedges along the route to the Westfalenstadion. They were filled with metal pins designed to cause maximum damage and had an effective reach of approximately 100 meters. The fact that the squad escaped without a loss of life remains a testament to the fortune Merino describes, though the physical and mental scars remained for those involved in the terrifying evening.
- AFP
Controversial decision to play
One of the most contentious aspects of the incident was UEFA's insistence that the match be played the following day. This decision was met with fierce criticism from then-manager Thomas Tuchel, who felt his players were in no fit state to compete so soon after a life-threatening experience. The German coach felt the governing body showed a lack of empathy toward the traumatised squad members who were forced back onto the pitch.
"We were informed by text message that UEFA was making this decision," Tuchel stated at the time. "A decision made in Switzerland that concerns us directly. We will not forget it. It is a very bad feeling. There is a feeling of helplessness. What we think has not interested anyone. We weren't asked about playing the game. Everyone has their own way of reacting to events. The players had the choice not to play, but no-one chose this option."
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