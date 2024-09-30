Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on concerning Riccardo Calafiori knee injury that left defender 'emotional' ahead of PSG Champions League showdown
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori picked up a knee injury, and Mikel Arteta has provided an update on his availability for the Paris Saint-Germain match.
- Riccardo Calafiori injured in Leicester City win
- Ben White also out injured for two games
- Arteta believes both could be available for PSG clash